UN Secretary-General calls armed violence in Haiti 'tragic' and threat to whole region
RICHARD PIERRIN/Getty Images North America/TNS

Calling the situation in Haiti “tragic,” the head of the United Nations on Monday acknowledged that it has been difficult mobilizing the international community to rescue the country from the “absolutely appalling” gang violence. “This has been a difficult exercise,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said from Kingston, Jamaica. “It has been difficult to mobilize the will of those that would have the best capacity to lead this operation. And it has been difficult to create, also, the political conditions to make it easier for different countries to accept to be part of this action.” Gute...