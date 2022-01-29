UN: Taliban and IS suspected of more than 100 killings in Afghanistan
(L-R) Taliban representatives Abdul Hakim Sharaie, Abdul Bari Omar and Amir Khan Muttaqi arrive to attend a meeting with Norwegian officials at the Soria Moria hotel in Oslo. Norway has invited representatives of the Taliban to Oslo to hold meetings with the Norwegian authorities and representatives of the international and Afghan community for negotiations. Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB/POOL/dpa
Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August there have been more than 100 extrajudicial killings of former state employees, according allegations considered credible by the UN.

More than two-thirds of the killings were allegedly committed by the de facto authorities or their affiliates, according to an internal report from Secretary General Antonio Guterres to the UN Security Council obtained by dpa.

Jihadists from the ISIL-KP Islamic State affiliate are suspected in more than 50 killings, according to the report.

The UN cites allegations considered credible received by the UN mission in the country since mid-August regarding former government officials, security forces and military personnel.

A number of human rights activists and journalists have also faced "attack, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment and killings" in recent months, the report added.

The UN counted eight members of civil society organizations and two media workers killed by either the Taliban, Islamists or unknown assailants.

Guterres said the severe socio-economic situation in Afghanistan could only be overcome if the Taliban were not isolated internationally and said developing a constructive dialogue with the de facto rulers was crucial.

He proposed a new structure for the UN presence in Afghanistan which would coordinate political development on one side and humanitarian assistance on the other.