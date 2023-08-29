UNC faculty member dead, suspect in custody after shooting on Chapel Hill campus
Law enforcement officers search for a person listed as' armed and dangerous' on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Monday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2023. - Kaitlin McKeown/NEWS & OBSERVER/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A UNC-Chapel Hill faculty member was killed and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting prompted a three-hour lockdown Monday and rattled a campus one week into the new school year. The faculty member’s name was not being released pending notification of family, university leaders said during a news conference Monday evening. The suspect’s name also was not released, and police said it was too early to know a possible motive. No other injuries were reported. Students described a confusing and terrifying afternoon where they waited to evacuate and learn more informat...