Woman who spent a year undercover in MAGA world says there's a 'pipeline' from QAnon to full fascism

Shortly after losing her job at the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Amanda Moore started dedicating her life to becoming an undercover operative in the realm of Trump supporters.

In a lengthy interview with Mother Jones, Moore reveals that she's in talks with publishers about perhaps putting a book together -- and she gave the magazine a little bit of information on what she discovered during her time posing as a MAGA fanatic.

One particularly interesting tidbit was the way that self-described fascists believed QAnon to be a useful gateway drug for turning people into actual Nazis.

Most of the fascists were not true QAnon believers themselves -- as Moore tells it, the fascists believed them to be "freaks."

That said, it's easier to convince someone to embrace far-right authoritarianism if they believe every other political option is under the control of a Satanic pedophile cabal.

"There is a very clear to QAnon to fascist pipeline," she explained to the magazine. "I talked about planning that pipeline with fascists. These are people who are working with Hungarian fascists to bring their style of government into our country."



