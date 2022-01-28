DC's Union Station 'covered end to end' with swastikas the day after Holocaust Remembrance Day: reports

One day after Holocaust Remembrance Day, multiple people posted photos to social media showing swastikas scrawled on Washington, DC's iconic Union Station.
"There are hand-drawn swastikas all over the entrance to Union Station in DC. Almost every column," reported CBS News White correspondent Bo Erickson.
He posted four photos showing swastikas drawn on the building's stone exterior.
There are hand-drawn swastikas all over the entrance to Union Station in DC. Almost every column:pic.twitter.com/3lUk8iL7Cx— Bo Erickson CBS (@Bo Erickson CBS) 1643378128
Erickson was not the only person to post photos of swastikas at the station, which is a major transportation hub serving DC's Metro system, commuter rail, Metrobus, and is the souther terminus of Amtrak's Acela corridor.
Here are other images of the station posted to Twitter:
Incredibly disturbing. This morning Union Station in #WashingtonDC is covered in what appears to be hand drawn swastikas. @wusa9 has a crew on scene and will have a live report coming up on the News at Noonpic.twitter.com/u64SQfRDxO— Sharla McBride (@Sharla McBride) 1643383447
Union Station covered end to end in swastikas this morning. Fucking disgusting. @BarredinDC @PoPville @theHillisHomepic.twitter.com/pLI5eHYu5k— Michael (he/him) Leaf Blower Karen NE\u26a1\ufe0fDC (@Michael (he/him) Leaf Blower Karen NE\u26a1\ufe0fDC) 1643374669
Yesterday was #HolocaustRemembranceDay. Today, my friend shared the horror of walking through Union Station in DC to find swastikas on every single column. Too many to count. This is not okay. Your Jewish friends are exhausted and need you as partners in calling out antisemitism.pic.twitter.com/g44X1AYGxw— Sheila Katz (@Sheila Katz) 1643380720
Somebody drew swastikas all around the outside of Union Station in DC. I am sick to my stomach. These photos are only just a few of them. They\u2019re all over.pic.twitter.com/dZHJaspDFi— Sam Lisker (@Sam Lisker) 1643376502
HAPPENING NOW: An investigation is underway by @Amtrak police at Union Station after swastikas were drawn on the columns. \n\n@wusa9 photojournalist Dion Wiggins is at the scene.pic.twitter.com/1zcQcHQ9fH— Matthew Torres (@Matthew Torres) 1643383540
IN OTHER NEWS: Fox News panelists rush to cut off Jesse Watters after he says Kamala Harris may be having 'a typical female problem'
Fox News panelists rush to cut off Jesse Watters after he says Kamala Harris may be having 'a typica www.youtube.com