Man takes himself hostage with shotgun outside United Nations in New York City: report
Screengrab.

Police have surrounded a man who appears to be holding himself hostage with a shotgun outside the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

"The New York Police Department is responding to several 911 calls reporting a man with what appears to be a shotgun on East 42nd Street and 1st Avenue, near the United Nations New York Headquarters, Detective Hubert Reyes said. A law enforcement official tells CNN Emergency Services Units are speaking with the man now who appears to still have possession of the weapon," CNN reported.

Local videographer Scottercaster posted video showing the standoff and police bomb dogs searching the area.



SmartNews Video