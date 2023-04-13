United Nations names independent expert on human rights for Haiti. He’s a familiar face
Haitians demonstrate during a protest to denounce the draft constitutional referendum carried by the President Jovenel Moise on March 28, 2021 in Port-au-Prince. - VALERIE BAERISWYL/Getty Images North America/TNS

MIAMI — United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Wednesday designated William O’Neill as an expert on human rights in Haiti. O’Neill is a U.S. citizen who previously headed the legal department of the United Nations/Organization of American States Mission in Haiti and helped establish the Haiti National Police in 1995. In his role, he advised on recruitment, testing and training the new police force, participated in creating the School for Judges, and worked closely with Haitian human rights organizations to help train their human rights monitors. By profession, he is a...