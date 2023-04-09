United crew member 'humiliated' passenger in dismissing son's 'life threatening' peanut allergy: complaint

A United Airlines passenger has accused the airline of refusing to inform other passengers that her son, with whom she was traveling, has a life-threatening peanut allergy, Business Insider reported today.

Lianne Mandelbaum says United crew members ignored her request and that she was “dressed down” by an airline supervisor.

United’s website states that “passengers with a severe food allergy are encouraged to inform a flight attendant and to request an "allergy buffer zone" by alerting nearby passengers,” Insider reported.

But in a complaint against United to the Department of Transportation, Mandelbaum claimed the opposite occurred, Insider reported, adding this:

“Before takeoff, Mandelbaum says she was summoned to the front plane by a United supervisor, who said her request had been denied. Mandelbaum showed the supervisor the guidance on the United website, but says she was met with a hand being put up to her face.

"Ma'am, I don't care what you are trying to say, I am telling you this will not happen on this flight. So what do you want to do now?" Mandelbaum said she was told, adding she "truly felt threatened" by the supervisor's tone and body language.

Mandelbaum told Insider in a Twitter direct message that she gave up as she was afraid of being removed from the flight.

She also claimed that “It was clear to all the passengers in the vicinity that I was summoned to the front of the plane and that I was being dressed down," she said in her DOT complaint. "I was humiliated and treated as if my son's peanut allergy was not a legitimate disability and not worthy of respect."

Representatives for United didn't immediately return Insider's request for comment.

