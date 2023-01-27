United States announces members of new economic partnership in Western Hemisphere

Katopodis Tasos/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS
The Biden administration says 11 eleven countries in the Western Hemisphere have initially signed up into the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity, in what officials called a “historic” initiative to drive economic growth and cooperation in the region. “We view it as a historic new initiative to drive economic growth in the hemisphere, and tackle the core issues that will define the coming decades and galvanize greater economic cooperation in our hemisphere,” a senior administration official told reporters Thursday. The group of countries joining the partnership — Barbados, Canada, Chi...