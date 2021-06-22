The United States just brought down Iran state news

Politico is reporting that Iran state-run news has been taken down, apparently by the United States.

"The U.S. seized roughly three dozen websites, the majority of which are linked to Iranian disinformation efforts, said a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the case had not yet been officially announced by the American government," said the report.

Multiple global leaders are working to bring back the 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump broke with Iran. It's particularly important as the new anti-west leader Ebrahim Raisi was "elected" in what some are calling a "rigged" election.

Raisi has already ruled out the idea of negotiating or even meeting with new U.S. President Joe Biden to address the treaty.

"Iran provides support to militant groups in the region, such as Lebanon's militant Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels, as it seeks to wield its influence far afield and counter its foes," said Politico.



The report also said that the U.S. also took over domain names of news website Palestine Today "which reflects the view points of Gaza-based Islamic militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, redirecting the site to the same takedown notice."

