Dozens of University of Virginia students refused to get vaccinated -- now they've been disenrolled
The University of Virginia in Charlottesville has disenrolled dozens of students for not documenting that they had received coronavirus vaccines.

In all, 238 students were officially disenrolled, although on 49 had scheduled their fall classes, The Virginia-Pilot reported Friday.

UVA spokesperson Brian Coy said the unscheduled students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all."

Coy said the university took the action after "multiple reminders via email, text, phone calls, calls to parents that they were out of compliance and had until yesterday to update their status."

The students have until August 25th get in compliance to reenroll for the fall semester.

