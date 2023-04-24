Unruly American Airlines passenger urinates on another person during flight

Unruly passengers on airlines have continued beyond complaining about wearing masks. Now they're starting fights, going off on racist rants and in one case Sunday, a man urinated on another.
ABC7 reported Monday that on a flight from New York City to New Delhi an argument broke out between two passengers that ended with one passenger exposing himself and peeing on the other.
"American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruption on board," the airline said in a statement. "We're grateful to our crew members who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and handled the circumstances with the utmost professionalism."
According to ABC News, this isn't the first time it has happened on flights to India. There are cases of drunk passengers passing out and urinating on themselves and others. The exact same flight from New York to India had a 21-year-old college student studying in India who was intoxicated and urinated on another passenger last month.
Another report about the incident revealed that the man was believed "to be under the influence of liquor."
It comes after another Sunday flight, this one on United Airlines from Newark to Tel Aviv. The pilots were forced to turn around after three hours because a passenger became a problem.
The Israeli media outlet spoke to passengers who said that the man was arguing with the crew before he sat in the "jump seat," which is typically used for flight attendants. He was waiting for the bathroom.
United released the following statement:
"United flight 90 traveling from Newark to Tel Aviv returned to Newark shortly after takeoff last night due to a disruptive passenger. Law enforcement met the aircraft and removed the passenger. A new flight departed Sunday evening."
In the past week, American Airlines had a birdstrike incident that forced them to land after flames came out of the engine. In another incident, an American flight was stopped before takeoff when flames appeared coming out of the wings.