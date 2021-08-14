George Takei says ‘willfully unvaccinated’ should stop receiving priority medical care
George Takei on MSNBC (screengrab)

Legendary actor and civil rights activist George Takei is tired of the unvaccinated taking up hospital space as the coronavirus pandemic spreads among the unvaccinated.

Takei's statements came as hospitals are canceling so-called "elective" procedures as the unvaccinated clog up healthcare systems.

"The willfully unvaccinated who wind up in hospitals from Covid should not receive priority medical care over other very sick or injured people who are as much in urgent need of medical care," Takei posted to his 3.2 million followers on Twitter.

"Anti-vaxxers think they are owning us liberals by refusing to get vaccinated. But as the kids say, this is an epic self-own," he explained.

"We are in an age of dummies," he added.



