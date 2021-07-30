'Extremely frustrating': Woman hospitalized with COVID is 'furious' with herself for not getting vaccinated
Screengrab.

Yet another American hospitalized with coronavirus is voicing regret for not getting vaccinated.

Aimee Matzen, an intensive care patient at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, was interviewed by CNN.

"What does it feel like to have COVID?" CNN correspondent Miguel Marquez ask.

"Exhausting. Extremely frustrating. Tiring," she said while she struggled to breathe. "And he fact that I am here now, I am furious with myself."

"Why?" Marquez ask.

"Because I was not vaccinated," she replied.

Matzen, who may require intubation, urges others to avoid her mistake.

"I don't want anyone else winding up like me. Especially because the vaccine is so easy to get now," she said. "I have this feeling ... if I was vaccinated, I wouldn't be hospitalized."

Watch:

