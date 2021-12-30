Unvaccinated Joe Rogan postpones Vancouver show
UFC commentator Joe Rogan announces the fighters during a ceremonial weigh in for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. - Stacy Revere/Getty Images North America/TNS

Podcaster Joe Rogan’s April 20 show in Vancouver was rescheduled for Oct. 20, after the comedian claimed Canada’s COVID protocol might force a date change. The postponement was confirmed on Rogan’s Facebook page Wednesday. Deadline reports that Rogan warned fans on his Christmas Eve “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast that his vaccination status could be problematic for fans up north. “I should probably say this because I haven’t yet. My 4/20 show that’s sold out in Vancouver, I don’t think that’s happening,” Rogan told listeners. “I don’t think I can even get into the country. I’m not vaccinated. ...