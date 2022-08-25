Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic withdraws from US Open because he isn’t allowed into country

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America/TNS
NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic’s refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine has seemingly cost him another shot at a tournament. The tennis star announced Thursday that he “will not be able to travel” to New York for the US Open, which begins Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. “Good luck to my fellow players!” he tweeted. “I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!” Djokovic, 35, did not go into any specifics, but his status as unvaccinated got him deported from Australia in January ahead of his at...