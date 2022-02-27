UPS and FedEx halting shipments to Russia and Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S.-based United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp, two of the world's largest logistics companies, have said they are halting delivery service to Russia and Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion of its neighbor. Both inbound and outbound services have been suspended to Ukraine, as well as deliveries to destinations in Russia, the companies said in online statements seen on Sunday. Both Atlanta-based UPS and Memphis-headquartered FedEx had said on Feb. 24 that they were suspending services to Ukraine in light of the invasion. It was unclear if both firms continue to u...
Georgian oil tanker refuses to refuel Rusian ship: 'You have oars — row'
February 27, 2022
Voice Of America reporter Fatima Tils posted a video showing a Georgian oil tanker refusing to help refuel Russian ships.
According to the video, the Russian ship asked to be refueled, begging, "Come on, let's leave politics aside." The Georgian ship refused, echoing the military message from those who refused to surrender to Russia on Snake Island.
The first few days of the Russian military strikes, the Russian military told the soldiers over an announcement to surrender. The Ukrainian military members replied, "Go f*ck yourself."
The sentiment was echoed this weekend from the Georgians as well. "Russian ship, go f*ck yourself. Glory to Ukraine!"
They went on to tell the Russian ship that they have oars and could row their ship instead.
The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday morning that Russia was forced to send three massive natural gas tanker ships near a Kaliningrad outpost that was behind NATO lines so they could refuel.
"It is an apparent move to maintain fuel supplies to the tiny militarized region in case conflict severs pipeline flows," the report explained.
See the video of the ship's communication below:
Georgian oil tanker refuses to fuel a Russian ship. The Russians: \u201cCommon, let\u2019s leave politics aside! We just need fuel!\u201d Georgians: \u201cRussian ship, go f..yourself. Glory to Ukraine! And you can always use oars, so, row!\u201dpic.twitter.com/r2RhJvnrwP— Fatima Tlis (@Fatima Tlis) 1645989778
House riot committee member reveals the questions he wants answered about Trump's insurrection
February 27, 2022
In a column for the New York Times, Rep Adam Kinzinger (IL) -- one of two Republicans sitting on the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th riot -- detailed what exactly he wants to be answered about the roots of the insurrection.
According to Kinzinger, the supporters of Donald Trump were there to "subvert America’s democratic process — and their means to this end was brute force and violent assaults on the men and women of the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department."
Adding he wants to know how the country reached that point, he wrote, "How did this happen? Why? Who spurred this effort? Was it organized? When did our government leaders know of the impending attacks and what were their responses? What level of preparation or warnings did our law enforcement have? Was there coordination between the rioters and any members of Congress, or with staff?"
Digging deeper, and getting more specific, the Republican lawmaker wrote, "Such an investigation should include a serious look at the misinformation campaigns and their origins, the lies being perpetuated by leaders — including by former President Donald Trump — and what impact such false narratives had on the events leading up to and following Jan. 6."
Kinzinger then reiterated his support for the committee, writing, "The oath many of us take to uphold our Constitution and defend democracy means something. I’ve taken this oath in my capacity as a member of Congress and in my service in the U.S. Air Force, and Air National Guard. And I’m committed to upholding my oath by serving on this committee to ensure we have accountability and transparency about the Jan. 6 insurrection."
You can read his whole op-ed here.
Donald Trump Jr. talks drug use at CPAC: 'Crack is not really my thing'
February 27, 2022
Donald Trump Jr. suggested on Sunday that he did not like the drug crack because it's "not really my thing."
During a speech to CPAC, Trump made multiple references to the scandals surrounding Hunter Biden.
"There are consequences to being on our side, right?" he told the crowd. "If there weren't, I'd become an artist and sell my crap for half a million dollars. If there weren't, I would take a billion dollars from China knowing that that's just fine."
"I'd have a laptop with all of our enemies and it won't matter," he added. "Crack's not really my thing but if it was, it would be fine if I was on that side."
Watch the video below.
Donald Trump Jr. tells CPAC: "Crack is not really my thing." pic.twitter.com/yGWPUFhV1h
— David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) February 27, 2022
