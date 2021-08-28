US launches 'over-the-horizon' airstrike in Afghanistan — ISIS-K planner reportedly killed: Pentagon
Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson

The United States launched an airstrike against an ISIS-K planner in Afghanistan, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Friday evening.

"U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," CENTCOM announced.

"The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties," CENTCOM added.

The announcement was reported by Newshour and Politico.


SmartNews