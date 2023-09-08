Furious Trump hits out at vague plan to equip US Army with electric tanks

Donald Trump on Friday took aim at a vague plan to explore equipping the U.S. Army with electric tanks that's being considered for possible introduction by 2050.

In a post to Truth Social, he hit out at the proposal, saying it's an example of poor planning by the Biden administration.

"The Biden Administration wants to now make our Army Tanks all Electric so that, despite the fact that they will not be able to go very far, fewer pollutants will be released into the air," Trump wrote.

Earlier this year, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was the target of critics after she voiced support for a plan to fully establish an all-electric non-tactical vehicle fleet in the U.S. military and a hybrid tank by the 2030s, saying that reducing reliance on the "volatility of globally-traded fossil fuels" is the goal.

The fully electric tank was proposed for 2050, but Bloomberg reported it has already been delayed because battery technology still needs to be developed.