US Army worried about how North Korea will treat Private King

By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Army on Thursday expressed deep concern for how North Korea might treat Private Travis King and said Washington was fully mobilized in its efforts to reach out to Pyongyang, including by using United Nations communications channels. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, in her first public comments on the case, said it remained unclear why King ran across the border into North Korea but acknowledged he was likely concerned about facing further disciplinary action from the Army upon his return home to the United States. She said she was...
'It's going to happen': Jamie Gangel's sources say DOJ has 'very strong' evidence to indict Trump
July 20, 2023
Former President Donald Trump has already received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith, triggering a wave of speculation over whether or not he will be indicted in the January 6 investigation.
But there is no need to speculate, argued correspondent Jamie Gangel on CNN Thursday. She argued the letter means an indictment of the former president is all but guaranteed.
Her analysis came amid a discussion of former Vice President Mike Pence being interviewed as part of the investigation, and what it signifies as Pence is caught between running his own campaign for president in which he fears alienating voters by criticizing Trump, and cooperating with an investigation that could bring about Trump's prosecution.
"We know that Vice President Mike Pence testified for more than five hours in this investigation, the January 6th investigation," said anchor Jake Tapper. "He has been walking a line between him and Trump, but touting his successes as vice president. Saying this should be left up to the voters not the prosecutors. If Trump is indicted, how might that impact Pence's campaign?"
"It's not clear it's going to make a difference," said Gangel. "His presidential campaign is not doing well. He's not raising a lot of money. Thus far, he has not made the debate stage when many of the other candidates — he has incredible name recognition in comparison to the others. He hasn't made the debate stage. So I don't know that it makes any difference."
"To go back ... for a second, I was told by very senior former Justice Department officials that this target letter really — it's going to happen," said Gangel. "There is going to be an indictment of Donald Trump. And that they feel they have a very strong case."
If that hadn't been the case, Gangel added, "[Attorney General] Merrick Garland would not have signed off on that target letter."
White House wants 'desperate' GOP held accountable after Grassley publishes 'uncorroborated FBI record'
July 20, 2023
The Biden White House is urging reporters to hold the GOP accountable for “claims that have been debunked for years” after U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) Thursday afternoon published a years-old FBI form, essentially notes from an interview with an unnamed source relaying second-hand, even older allegations against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
That form, known as an FD-1023, “is the form our special agents use to record raw, unverified reporting from confidential human sources (CHSs),” the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI said in a statement when interest in the existence of the form grew earlier this year. “FD-1023s merely document that information; they do not reflect the conclusions of investigators based on a fuller context or understanding. Recording this information does not validate it, establish its credibility, or weigh it against other information known or developed by the FBI in our investigations.”
On June 1, Senator Grassley, who has teamed up with House Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer, came under fire for admitting he does not care whether or not the accusations against President Biden are true or not, he wants to pursue them regardless. Eight weeks later to the day, on Thursday, Grassley published what is believed to be the debunked document.
Politico describes the form as “an uncorroborated FBI record that documents a conversation the bureau had with a confidential source who is at the center of a Biden bribery allegation.”
The FD-1023 “has been at the heart of an investigation” by Chairman Comer, “into President Joe Biden and the business deals of his family members,” Politico adds. “In the conversation, Burisma executive Mykola Zlochevsky alleges that he paid a bribe to the Bidens. No evidence has emerged that Joe Biden took a bribe, though Republicans are searching for a smoking gun to link the president to the business agreements of his son, Hunter Biden, and other family members.”
Last month, FBI Acting Assistant Director of Congressional Affairs, Christopher Dunham, in a letter reportedly criticized House Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer for ignoring “security restrictions” and allowing details from the form to be made public, despite agreeing he and his members would not. Based on that promise, FBI Director Wray had authorized the form to be shown to committee members but only inside a SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility), and with no recording devices allowed.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, appeared to have violated that agreement when she very publicly announced what she claimed were details from the form, and bragged she had immediately taken notes from memory after viewing the form.
“It is remarkable that congressional Republicans, in their eagerness to go after President Biden regardless of the truth, continue to push claims that have been debunked for years and that they themselves have cautioned to take ‘with a grain of salt’ because they could be ‘made up,'” said lan Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations.
Sams essentially noted that even Donald Trump’s most loyal Attorney General, Bill Barr, who had the FD-1023, did not find it sufficiently credible to pursue.
“These claims have reportedly been scrutinized by the Trump Justice Department, a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, and a full impeachment trial of the former President that centered on these very issues, and over and over again, they have been found to lack credibility. It’s clear that congressional Republicans are dead-set on playing shameless, dishonest politics and refuse to let truth get in the way.”
“It is well past time for news organizations to hold them to basic levels of factual accountability for their repeated and increasingly desperate efforts to mislead both the public and the press.”
'Dead as fried chicken': Senate Republicans lash out after Supreme Court ethics bill clears committee
July 20, 2023
The United States Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday in an 11-10 vote along party lines advanced The Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act for a floor debate in the upper congressional chamber. According to its sponsor, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island), the bill "would require Supreme Court justices to adopt a code of conduct, create a mechanism to investigate alleged violations of the code of conduct and other laws, improve disclosure and transparency when a justice has a connection to a party or amicus before the Court, and require justices to explain their recusal decisions to the public."
But as Politico reports, the measure faces almost certain defeat in the House of Representatives, which just like in the Senate, Republicans view "as an erosion of separation of powers and an attack on the conservative court."
Thursday's hearing lasted more than three hours, Politico notes, wherein lawmakers "struck down more than a half dozen Republican amendments, on topics such as the size of the court, punishing leakers and further regulating stock trades by lawmakers. But GOP committee members never called up the vast majority of the more than 60 amendments they said they planned to offer."
According to Politico, "The Whitehouse proposal would give the court 180 days to adopt and publish a code of conduct and allow the public to submit ethics complaints that would be reviewed by a randomly selected panel of lower court judges. It also would establish more stringent rules for disclosure of gifts and travel. Justices would also be subject to clearer rules on recusing themselves from cases where they may have a conflict of interest, or an appearance of one."
Multiple jurists on the High Court — most notably Associate Justice Clarence Thomas — are under intense scrutiny for receiving gifts and having personal financial relationships with individuals who had stakes in the outcomes of cases that came before the Court. Nonetheless, Republicans were less than cordial about the legislation.
"You're going to fail miserably. This bill is going nowhere," said Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), while Senator John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) voiced similar, albeit more colorful criticism.
"You don't have to be Oliver Wendell Scalia to figure out that this legislation is meant to be a court-killing machine," Kennedy quipped. "This thing's dead as fried chicken on the Senate floor and it's dead as fried chicken in the House."
Meanwhile, Whitehouse pushed back against the GOP's claims that Democrats are attempting to "pack" the Court:
I would like to make a few points as we wrap this up. The first is I would react to the comments that some of my colleagues said Democrats wanna pack the court. My sense is the court has already been packed. It has been packed as the result of a very long and expensive effort run by a handful of secretive right-wing billionaires through a bunch of front groups.
The tally of the cost of the operation has risen from the original $250 million estimate of The Washington Post to now $580 million spent on trying to make sure that those billionaires succeeded in what has been characterized in this room as the long effort to make this a conservative court.
