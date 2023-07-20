US Army worried about how North Korea will treat Private King

By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Army on Thursday expressed deep concern for how North Korea might treat Private Travis King and said Washington was fully mobilized in its efforts to reach out to Pyongyang, including by using United Nations communications channels. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, in her first public comments on the case, said it remained unclear why King ran across the border into North Korea but acknowledged he was likely concerned about facing further disciplinary action from the Army upon his return home to the United States. She said she was...