Johnson & Johnson vaccine put on pause in US over blood clot cases: NYT
The United States on Tuesday requested a pause in using Johnson & Johnson's novel coronavirus vaccine after six people who received the vaccine developed a rare disorder involving blood clots.

The New York Times reports that all six of the recipients who developed blood clotting problems "were women between the ages of 18 and 48" and included one woman who has died and another who has been hospitalized in critical condition.

The United States Food and Drug Administration said that it was pausing distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an "abundance of caution" and said that it would hold a press conference on its decision at 10 a.m. ET.