US charges two in alleged scheme to set up 'secret police outpost' in NYC on behalf of Chinese government
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Two men have been arrested and charged over allegations that they helped set up a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, the Associated Press reported.

The AP's report states that Justice Department says the case is part of a broader crackdown on attempts by the Chinese government to harass dissidents and stifle free speech in the United States.

