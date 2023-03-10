US defends deportations to Haiti before Inter-American Commission on Human Rights

Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/TNS
Biden administration officials Thursday defended the government’s immigration policies toward Haitian migrants, including the deportation and repatriation of individuals back to the volatile Caribbean nation despite its spiraling violence and deepening humanitarian crisis. “We work with partners in the Caribbean to ensure the most rapid and humanitarian humane repatriation process possible, including funding international organization partners to provide reception and reintegration support,” Emily Mendrala, deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs covering Cuba, C...