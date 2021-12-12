Members of Congress secretly go to Russian border to investigate 'serious threat to Ukraine'
Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin wearing a Sitka Gear camouflage. Sitka jackets are manufactured in Bozeman, Montana. Photo via the Kremlin.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joined with other members of Congress in a secret trip to Ukraine where they could investigate the specifics about what Russia is doing to threaten the U.S. ally.

Speaking to CNN Sunday, Gallego explained that the massive military presence sitting on the Ukraine/Russia border is "a serious threat to Ukraine." He also said that the U.S. needs to be prepared to act on that.

"You never know what [Vladimir] Putin is going to do because Putin is not a rational actor in the way that he's going to take into account what is important to his country," said Gallego. "What's important to him is largely due to his ego and secondary to his country. At the same time, Russia is a Soviet-failing state. A lot of what they kind of figure is their national -- their international status dependent on where they are Vvs-à-Vis how they look at the world and how the world looks at them compared to the United States."

He went on to say that it's important to believe what someone is showing that they are.

"If they intend to do it then you might as well plan for it," he said.

See the interview below:


Russia's impending attack on Ukraine www.youtube.com

