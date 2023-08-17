US escalates Mexico corn trade spat with dispute panel request

By David Lawder WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday escalated its objections to Mexico's curbs on genetically modified corn imports, requesting a dispute settlement panel under the North American trade pact, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said. The request to send the dispute to arbitrators was announced after formal consultations failed to resolve deep divisions between the two close trading partners over use of genetically modified (GM) corn, widely produced by U.S. farmers. Mexico's Economy Ministry said it would defend its GM corn policies before the dispute panel, ...