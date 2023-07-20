By Sakura Murakami TOKYO (Reuters) -The United States is actively engaged in ensuring the return of an American soldier who had crossed into North Korea, a U.S. official said on Thursday, ahead of a trilateral meeting with Japan and South Korea on countering North Korean threats. The U.S. is working hard to ascertain information on Private Travis King's wellbeing and engaged in "ensuring his safety and return," U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea Sung Kim said at the opening of the meeting. The meeting takes place amid heightened tensions around the Korean Peninsula. On Tuesday, King made an un...
U.S. seeks soldier's return as trilateral talks over North Korea start
July 20, 2023, 2:24 AM ET