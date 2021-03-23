Veterans home on lockdown over reports a woman armed with a gun is inside the facility
(Shutterstock.com)

The Veterans Home of California in the town of Yountville is on lockdown after a woman armed with a gun was reported to be inside the facility.

As of now, police have not been able to confirm if any shots were fired. ABC30 reports that a shelter-in-place has been ordered for the town and people are being asked to stay away from the area. A local has not admitted any patients regarding the incident, according to the report.

The Veterans Home of California-Yountville is the largest home for veterans in the U.S. and was the scene of a shooting in March of 2018 where a gunman killed three women at the facility.

This story will be updated....