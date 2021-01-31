Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline: NATO sources

By Rupam Jain and Charlotte Greenfield ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - International troops plan to stay in Afghanistan beyond the May deadline envisaged by the insurgent Taliban's deal with the United States, four senior NATO officials said, a move that could escalate tensions with the Taliban demanding full withdrawal. "There will be no full withdrawal by allies by April-end," one of the officials told Reuters. "Conditions have not been met," he said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. "And with the new U.S. administration, there will be tweaks in the policy, the sense ...
Donald Trump's lawyers drafted the long-shot election suit from GOP attorneys general: NYTimes
January 31, 2021
In an extensive report with seven authors and over 8,000 words, the New York Times revealed the 77-day campaign of former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.
Among the findings from the report, top Republican leaders were concerned about Trump's problems with reality after losing the election.
<p>Citing sources close to then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, <em>The Times</em> said, "As he sought the president's help in Georgia runoffs that could cost him his own grip on power, Mr.McConnell heeded misplaced assurances from White House aides like Jared Kushner that Mr. Trump would eventually accede to reality."</p><p>At one point, when the search for voter fraud failed to yield hundreds of thousands of lost Trump votes, former Attorney General William Barr was side-stepped for someone willing to lie about Trump's options.</p><p>"[W]hen [Bill] Barr informed Mr. Trump in a tense Oval Office session that the Justice Department's fraud investigations had run dry, the president dismissed the department as derelict before finding other officials there who would view things his way," the report said.</p><p>One revelation was that the lawsuit from the Republican attorneys general across the country wasn't actually drafted by <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/2020/12/maddow-does-takedown-of-corrupt-texas-ag-pushing-trumps-lawsuits-to-score-a-pardon-for-all-of-his-scandals/" target="_blank">Texas AG Ken Paxton</a>. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow wondered, in her exploration of Paxton's motivations, if the AG was fishing for a pardon for at least two major legal issues. Regardless of Paxton's efforts, however, he wasn't given a pardon. <em>The Times</em> report said that the legal filings came not from Paxton or other AGs, but from lawyers close to Trump. </p><p>"For every lawyer on Mr. Trump's team who quietly pulled back, there was one ready to push forward with propagandistic suits that skated the lines of legal ethics and reason," the report continued. "That included not only Mr. [Rudy] Giuliani and lawyers like Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, but also the vast majority of Republican attorneys general, whose dead-on-arrival Supreme Court lawsuit seeking to discount 20 million votes was secretly drafted by lawyers close to the White House, <em>The Times</em> found."</p><p>The Supreme Court refused to hear the case to throw votes out. </p><p><a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/31/us/trump-election-lie.html" target="_blank">Read the full report from the New York Times. </a></p>
Myanmar leader detained by the military as fears increase of possible coup
January 31, 2021
Myanmar's military has detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi in an apparent coup, her ruling party's spokesman said Monday.
The military, which ruled the country for nearly five decades, had this week refused to rule out seizing power over its claims of voter fraud in November's elections, won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party.
<p>Myo Nyunt, the spokesman for the NLD, said Suu Kyi, along with President Win Myint, had been "detained" in the capital Naypyidaw.</p><p>"We heard they were taken by the military," he told AFP, adding that he was extremely worried about the pair.</p><p>"With the situation we see happening now, we have to assume that the military is staging a coup."</p><p>He added that the circumstances of the country's newly elected MPs -- who were expected to sit Monday for the opening of parliament -- were unclear.</p><p>Communications appeared to be disrupted, with phone numbers in Naypyidaw seemingly unreachable.</p><p>Myanmar's polls in November were only the second democratic elections the country has seen since it emerged from the 49-year grip of military rule in 2011.</p><p>The NLD swept the polls and was expecting to renew the 75-year-old leader's lease on power with a new five-year term.</p><p>But the military has for weeks alleged the polls were riddled with irregularities, and claimed to have uncovered over 10 million instances of voter fraud.</p><p>It has demanded the government-run election commission release voter lists for cross-checking -- which the commission has not done.</p><p>Last week, the military chief General Min Aung Hlaing -- arguably the country's most powerful individual -- said the country's 2008 constitution could be "revoked" under certain circumstances.</p><p>Min Aung Hlaing's statements -- released amid already increasing tensions over rumours of an imminent coup -- raised alarm within Myanmar, as well as from more than a dozen foreign missions and the United Nations.</p><p>The last time Myanmar saw its constitution repealed was in 1962 and 1988 -- when the military seized power and reinstated a junta government.</p><p>Suu Kyi -- a former democracy icon whose image internationally has been in tatters over her handling of the Muslim Rohingya crisis -- remains a deeply popular figure.</p><p>She spent 20 years off and on under house arrest for her role as an opposition leader, before she was released by the military in 2010.</p>
Arizona governor tells GOP to shut up and stop losing
January 31, 2021
Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey was asked about the censure from his own party last week, but he seemed unfazed.
Speaking to CNN's State of the Union, Ducey played down the recent vote to censure him, Cindy McCain and former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) for saying that President Donald Trump didn't win the election.
<p>"The party in Arizona has had a long history of discontent. This is just the latest example," he said. </p><p>But it was his subtle jab, telling the Republican Party chairwoman to be quiet and stop losing, that is likely to stir the pot. </p><p>"The state party chairman should focus on winning races. That should be a top priority," Ducey said.</p><p><a href="https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-joe-biden-donald-trump-race-and-ethnicity-mark-kelly-6841e27210770f59418bdc13a60ccec7" target="_blank">Under chairwoman Kelli Ward's leadership</a>, two GOP senate seats were lost, the Office of the Secretary of State is a Democrat, marijuana was legalized, Trump lost the state, <a href="https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/elections/2018/11/08/charlene-fernandez-david-bradley-lead-democrats-arizona-legislature/1935805002/" target="_blank">Democrats narrowed the divide with the GOP</a> in the state legislature in 2018 and lost Martha McSally's congressional seat in the Second District in 2018. Still, the GOP allegedly voted to continue under Ward's leadership, including an enthusiastic endorsement from 2020 loser Donald Trump. Some GOP voters alleged that <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/28/politics/arizona-gop-kelli-ward-recount/index.html" target="_blank">the count wasn't correct</a> and Ward was not reelected as chair, demanding a recount. Ward refused to allow the recount. </p><p>See the Ducey video below: </p><p><br/></p> <p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1c5ff4673bac37cd8819b4f7e56f94fa" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sbkgFy-iCVA?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">CNN: Governor Doug Ducey Interview On "State Of The Union"</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbkgFy-iCVA" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>
