US will support sending ‘multinational rapid action force’ to Haiti

"...POSSIBLE ARMED INDIVIDUALS, ONE WITH A GLOCK, ONE WITH A RIFLE...," reads one Secret Service message from the morning of Jan. 6, even as another exclaimed, "POSSIBLE MAN WITH A GUN REPORTED...CONFIRMED PISTOL ON HIP, LOCATED IN A TREE."

Law enforcement also reported detaining – not arresting – a person with an assault rifle on Jan. 6, even as days earlier, on Dec. 31, the Secret Service was alerted that Trump’s supporters were openly discussing their plan to “occupy Capitol Hill.”

And they surely came dressed for such a violent occupation, at least according to the Secret Service.

"Some members of the crowd are wearing ballistic helmets, body armor carrying radio equipment and military-grade backpacks," the nation’s premiere protective agency reported internally at 7:58 am on Jan. 6.

Before the Capitol was stormed, a peaceful protestor was killed by a pro-Trump neo-Nazi in Charlottesville . Since then, it became en vogue in the GOP to gloss over any violence done in the name of Trump.

In his reelection battle in Wisconsin, Sen. Ron Johnson recently downplayed the violence employed during the deadly insurrection when he said the mob “did teach us all how you can use flag poles.”

He’s not alone. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has called them “peaceful protestors,” even as Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri – whose clenched fist salute to the crowd outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a powerful alt-right symbol before it was dethroned by GIFs and memes of him hurriedly, if daintily, running away from the very mob he stoked earlier in the day – has also called the rioters “peaceful.” The bandwagon of praise includes Reps. Scott Perry , Louis Gohmert , Madison Cawthorn , and Andrew “normal tourist visit” Clyde, just to name a few.

The thing is, according to new evidence laid out by the special committee, the Secret Service knew heavily armed Trump devotees trekked to the nation’s capital just so they could leave their mark on the nation’s Capitol, especially those who work in the historic legislative office building, including 130+ Capitol Police officers who were inhumanely brutalized after the Secret Service and FBI failed to heed the numerous warnings and gird Washington for the battle that came.

In fact, Jan. 6 came as no surprise to many in the Secret Service and FBI. As far back as December 26, 2020, the nation’s intelligence community was alerted Jan. 6, 2021 was meant to be a bloody revolution.

"They think that they will have a large enough group to march into DC armed and will outnumber the police so they can’t be stopped," a Dec. 26 Secret Service email reads.

"Their plan is to literally kill people," the source continued in their email. "Please please take this tip seriously and investigate further.”

Plans included targeting members of Congress.

“‘March into the chambers' on Jan. 6 and 'make sure they know who to fear,'" read one Secret Service alert, according to J6 committee member Adam Schiff .

In the week leading up to the violent clash, Jason Miller texted Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, “I got the base FIRED UP.” The text included a link to thedonald.win – a website where users have the space to feel comfortable unleashing death threats on the nation’s elected officials.

“Gallows don’t require electricity.” “[I]f the filthy commie maggots try to push their fraud through, there will be hell to pay.” "Our 'lawmakers' in Congress can leave one of two ways: 1. in a bodybag. 2. after rightfully certifying Trump the winner," some comments read.

While testifying under oath to the J6 committee, Miller claimed he was unaware of the site’s obvious violent and vile rhetoric.

Violence, or at least an armed clash, seemed to be the goal. Hell, Trump urged the Secret Service to break protocol and allow his gun-toting devotees inside his rally.

Trump said, according to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, “something to the effect of, ‘You know, I don’t f---ing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f---ing [magnetometers] away."

You don’t have to take her word for it. The former president said as much in his ‘Stop the Steal’ rally speech.

"I’d love to have — if those tens of thousands of people would be allowed," Trump told the world on Jan. 6. "I’d love it if they could be allowed to come up here with us."

While questions abound about that dark day, answers – some at least – are coming, according to Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar who promised the special committee will be “conducting further investigative depositions” tied to new Secret Service communications provided the panel.

The California Democrat said the committee’s also pouring over their past interviews to see if there’s “potential obstruction,” because they received testimony about “advice given not to tell the committee about this specific topic.”