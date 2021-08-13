US plans to evacuate all diplomats from Kabul: report

On Friday, POLITICO reported that the U.S. is planning to withdraw all diplomats from the embassy in Kabul, as the Taliban comes closer than ever to seizing full control of Afghanistan.

"Over the past 24 hours, the country's second- and third-largest cities fell to the Taliban, along with Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand Province, as entire divisions of the Afghan army melted away or surrendered, leaving thousands of government troops in Kabul increasingly isolated," reported Paul McLeary. "The massive offensive has put the government in Kabul on its heels, and the Pentagon has started planning for a full withdrawal of the American mission in Kabul, three people familiar with the preparation told POLITICO, with two saying U.S. Central Command sees a full embassy evacuation as "inevitable." In a sign of the deep concern permeating Washington, the embassy's facility manager ordered staff Friday to start destroying documents and equipment."

According to the report, the collapse of the government in Afghanistan is accelerating as the Taliban offers protection to regional militias, causing them to abandon their posts and allowing provincial capitals to fall.

"Still, the Pentagon continues insist on offering a dose of cautious optimism," continued the report. "Speaking to reporters Friday at the Pentagon, Kirby said ... Afghan troops 'have the advantage — they have greater numbers, they have an Air Force. They have modern weaponry. Indigenous forces can make the difference on the ground.'"

