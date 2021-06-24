People can’t stop laughing at absurd local news report over ‘signs of drug use in normal teen’s bedroom’

A local news segment is drawing ridicule from around the country after some people noted that the whole report was staged.
Paige Hulsey of KMOV in St. Louis tweeted a photo Thursday morning showing what she said was a "typical teen's bedroom."
"We'll show you what parents should be looking for so they can identify signs of drug use. I was shocked at what I found in this room!" she explained with the photo.
Looks like a normal teen’s bedroom, right? Think again. Coming up on @KMOV, we’ll show you what parents should be l… https://t.co/cjt5GrttKc— Paige Hulsey (@Paige Hulsey) 1624529145.0
The eggshell walls, carpet squares and large corporate windows led some to complain that the room was actually a fake, set up in an office building for the segment.
There were questions about the fact that the bed was made, a dead giveaway that it isn't a real teen bedroom, said another person. Then there's the question about how any teen could possibly be a drug addict while keeping their room so clean.
"It was completely staged - which was the point and we explained in our live report," Hulsey later tweeted.
The bedroom was actually set up inside DEA headquarters in downtown St. Louis.
5 Signs Your Teen's Bedroom Might Actually Be A DEA Conference Room— Max Steele (@Max Steele) 1624554401.0
Since we're all enjoying this highly authentic bedroom in which a real adolescent lives in actual life, I may as we… https://t.co/T1mn0iHqCt— Daniel Summers, MD 🏳️🌈 (@Daniel Summers, MD 🏳️🌈) 1624563257.0
@paigehulsey @KMOV and of course, no Normal Teen's Bedroom would be complete without print periodicals, the primary… https://t.co/B7UANR3Zq6— Paul Byron scalping tickets to Pagliacci🐬 (@Paul Byron scalping tickets to Pagliacci🐬) 1624554933.0
@paigehulsey @KMOV whoa Paige i just noticed a crazy coincidence, this teen's bedroom has the same floor pattern as… https://t.co/8ULNX2s293— Machine Gun Kelly Reichardt (@Machine Gun Kelly Reichardt) 1624555463.0
@paigehulsey @KMOV my normal teen’s bedroom also has airport carpet— The Baffler (@The Baffler) 1624554393.0
No teen's bedroom has a bed made up this neatly when there is a bra on the floor. https://t.co/kTOASB1PD9— Heidi MacDonald (@Heidi MacDonald) 1624560399.0
imagine being the production assistant who had to procure a "mile 420" street sign for this, uh, investigation https://t.co/izfbrLtriC— ace (@ace) 1624551811.0
I feel like whoever made this set never saw a teen’s bedroom https://t.co/q4l6Qm7b1b— morgana (@morgana) 1624558383.0
Just a regular teen's bedroom with office carpeting, a drop ceiling, and wall to wall office window. https://t.co/PKCVYunQQo— Garrison Davis (@Garrison Davis) 1624563700.0
The people who set up this fake-ass drug bedroom have a whole other fake drug bedroom you can look at online and I'… https://t.co/9porkdTt3p— Claire 🐝 (@Claire 🐝) 1624562991.0
yes the "mile 420" definitely sells that this is a normal teen's bedroom https://t.co/56G7dmsJ8x— Jess (@Jess) 1624556910.0
@MindofSnaps the 420 mile really just made it look like a regular teen's bedroom, you know? Really sold it. Because… https://t.co/iU9Bq0ayiZ— Mxiety (@Mxiety) 1624559039.0
@0xabad1dea If your teen's bedroom has any of these warning signs, they might be an undercover cop.— Lokno Ketchup (@Lokno Ketchup) 1624554448.0
There were some who couldn't help but laugh at the things in the room that seem suspect or a little absurd, and others who related it to other teen drama.
See the hilarious tweets below:
Look’s like a normal teen’s bedroom, right? Think again. Are YOUR kids contemplating time travel incest? Tonight, a… https://t.co/Av6uqDEfcn— Aelfred The Great (@Aelfred The Great) 1624563203.0
Looks like a normal teen’s bedroom, right? Think again. Find out what you need to be on the lookout for to know if… https://t.co/Pn8Xz6ZfLR— Cheese For Everyone! (@Cheese For Everyone!) 1624559378.0
The “Mile 420” sign indicates that whoever lives here doesn’t actually smoke pot, just like the “Kink Palace” sign… https://t.co/uQEuTGJ4Zf— Stephen Robinson (@Stephen Robinson) 1624554703.0
People are talking about the Mile 420 sign, but I think the most disturbing thing we need to discuss here is the pl… https://t.co/26tsOP5vyY— Hank Green (@Hank Green) 1624557939.0
The tie dyed backdrop? That's made of weed. The fill light? Weed. That sign that says "Mile 420"? Actually, th… https://t.co/1twWpDiBe7— Hank Scorpio (@Hank Scorpio) 1624556114.0
trying to hide weed from my parents with my mile 420 sign https://t.co/EPca7YdXMr— Chelsea Cirruzzo (@Chelsea Cirruzzo) 1624551700.0
please tell me they're hiding drugs in their copy of lauren conrad's hit 2010 YA rom-com Sweet Little Lies https://t.co/aBKk1SWjXA— Phil Stamper (@Phil Stamper) 1624561384.0
i'm very curious if Kids These Days are still reading lauren conrad books https://t.co/oI52z45cWX— cait (@cait) 1624562240.0
@MaxKennerly @paigehulsey @KMOV Reading both Catch-22 and Lauren Conrad’s “loosely biographical” novel about starri… https://t.co/s7MTkGxuLj— T. S. Pumpkins (@T. S. Pumpkins) 1624556014.0
I'm dead! Just noticed the Lauren Conrad book and the crumbled-up bra? Nice to see gender inclusivity that girls ca… https://t.co/AoEUXs67dQ— Aubry Andrews (@Aubry Andrews) 1624561886.0
The tissues and lotion setup on the nightstand paired with the Lauren Conrad make up book? This teen is a gender fl… https://t.co/4IAuRkSJf9— Jennifer Engel (@Jennifer Engel) 1624561051.0