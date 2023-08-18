'I don't think' Trump can win the 2024 election: Utah's GOP governor

Gov. Spencer Cox (R-UT) expressed serious doubt at a news conference on Thursday that former President Donald Trump would be able to win back the White House if the GOP nominates him in 2024, reportedThe Salt Lake Tribune.

"Utah Gov. Spencer Cox says he is troubled at how much support Donald Trump is getting from Republicans for his 2024 presidential bid, especially since he is facing 91 felony counts in four separate criminal indictments. Cox says those mounting legal problems are a big reason why he believes Trump will lose next year if he is the GOP nominee," reported Bryan Schott. "'I like to win elections. I like when Republicans win elections, and I desperately think we need a Republican president. I don’t think Donald Trump can win the presidency as the Republican nominee,' Cox said during a semi-regular news conference on Thursday."

Cox further articulated the fear that Republicans will suffer defeats down the ballot as Trump drags down other candidates.

“His approval rating is so low right now, it would be very hard to change that,” said Cox.

The conservative Utah governor has frequently found himself at odds with some of the more conspiracy theorist-minded elements of his party; earlier this year, he was captured on video arguing with a former congressional candidate ranting that the state was building a "smart city" on the former site of a state prison.

Earlier this month, Cox came under fire by far-right activists after he greeted President Joe Biden during his first visit to Utah since taking office. Cox called the criticism "insane," and said, “Anytime we get the opportunity to have a president of either party in our state, we appreciate this amazing opportunity that we have to collaborate to work closely together, to push back on policies with which we disagree and to find areas of common ground.”