Utah judge puts transgender youth sports ban on hold
A group of attendees listen to a speaker during the# ProtectTransKids rally outside Orlando City Hall on June 1, 2021. - Lizzie Heintz/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Transgender girls in Utah will be allowed to play on girls’ sports teams when classes start this fall after a judge issued an order blocking the enforcement of a controversial statewide trans youth sports ban. HB 11, which barred all transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams, passed both chambers of the Utah legislature in the last hours of the 2022 legislative session. It was vetoed by the state’s Republican governor, Spencer Cox, in late March, but his veto was later overruled by the Republican-led legislature. In May, the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, the National Cent...