Utah 'momfluencer' arrested after her malnourished and wound-covered child ran for help

A Utah-based "momfluencer" previously known for her family YouTube channel has been arrested with her husband on suspicion of child abuse after her child ran to her neighbors for help, reported The Daily Beast on Thursday.

"Ruby Franke, the momfluencer behind the now-defunct channel '8 Passengers,' was arrested after authorities received a report about a juvenile in need of help, the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department said in a Thursday press release," reported AJ McDougall. "Arresting documents obtained by Salt Lake City station Fox 13 describe an 'emaciated' child climbing out of a window and running to a neighbor’s home to ask for food and water. The neighbor alerted police, the documents say, after noticing the child had 'open wounds' and duct tape wrapped 'around the extremities.'"

The child had to be hospitalized because their condition was so serious, the report continued.

According to the report, Shari Franke, Ruby's eldest child who cut ties with her last year, posted a video in response to the arrest, saying, "me and my family are so glad justice is being served. We’ve been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up.”

The rest of the children, she continued, “are safe, but there’s a long road ahead.”

This comes two months after another family social media influencer, Katie Sorensen of California, was sentenced to jail for falsely accusing a Latino couple of trying to abduct her children.