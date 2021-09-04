Utah governor clarifies ‘inarticulate statements' on masks as hospitals are 'overflowing' with young people

Three days after doubting the efficacy of mask-wearing, Utah's Republican governor clarified his "inarticulate statements" on Friday.

"Masks are not as effective as most of the pro-mask crowd are arguing," Cox argued at a Tuesday news conference. "We know that they're just not."

The comments contradicted what Utah's state epidemiologist, Dr. Michelle Hofmann, had said earlier at the same press conference. Cox addressed the controversy in a thread posted to Twitter on Friday afternoon.

"This week I made some inarticulate statements around masks. My purpose wasn't to imply that masks don't work at all, but that they pale in comparison to vaccines," he wrote.

Cox said Utah has "provided 1.2 million surgical and KN95 masks for young students and teachers with another 750k on the way."

The governor urged resident's to get vaccinated.

"Our hospitals are overflowing with young and healthy people. It doesn't have to be that way. Please get vaccinated," he urged.

