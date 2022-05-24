Two children killed at Texas elementary school shooting -- shooter in custody
Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

Following a shooting Tuesday at an Uvalde elementary school in Texas, reports say that two children have been killed along with several who were wounded, according to local news outlet KSAT.

The Uvalde Police Department said the shooter was apprehended at Robb Elementary School, where the shooting occurred.

"According to a Facebook post from Uvalde Memorial Hospital, two students were brought in dead on arrival," KSAT reports. "They also said several students are being treated in the emergency room. Immediate family members of the injured students are asked to report to the hospital cafeteria on the second floor. UMH staff will keep in constant contact with those family members. Hospital officials ask residents who are not immediate family members to stay away from the hospital."

Active shooter situation at an elementary school in Uvalde; shooter in custody, police say www.youtube.com

