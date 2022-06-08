Uvalde misconduct cover-up may be designed to get Greg Abbott re-elected: Lawrence O’Donnell

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell on Tuesday publicly wondered on-air if the cover-up in Uvalde was designed to delay public outrage until after Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott faces voters for re-election in the 2022 midterm elections.

The host began by discussing the appearance by actor Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey in the White House press briefing room, which he said, "may turn out to be the most important speech that an actor has ever given — and I mean ever."

"And he delivered that speech today in the White House press briefing room when, in Texas, authorities remain in full cover-up mode from Uvalde to the state Capitol, refusing to say one more word about what happened inside Robb Elementary School, when a mass murderer was given 78 minutes to shoot and murder 19 children beyond recognition, along with two of their teachers," O'Donnell reported.



O'Donnell blasted an "absurd" statement from Republican District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee saying it could take until 2023 until the public hears anything from Uvalde officials.



"There has never been a cover-up like this in the aftermath of a mass murder in one of our schools," O'Donnell said.

"It might just be a temporary cover-up, timed to get the governor passed his re-election campaign."

"This is a cover-up of what the police did and did not do inside that school. It's a cover-up that appears to be designed to, among other things, help Republican Gov. Greg Abbott get elected," he said. "The Abbott re-election campaign is one obvious beneficiary of a cover-up that hides the truth until at least after election day in November."



O'Donnell noted Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief and Uvalde City Councilman Pete Arredondo is another apparent beneficiary.

