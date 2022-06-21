Revealed: New photos show Uvalde cops had more weapons and protective gear than previously known

On Monday, KHOU 11 News reported that newly obtained surveillance footage shows Uvalde Police had more protective gear and weapons than previously known while responding to the shooter at Robb Elementary School, including officers who entered the building.

This is despite the fact that none of the police entered the classroom the shooter was in for an hour, as he massacred young children.

"The footage shows that multiple officers were inside the building with rifles and at least one ballistic shield, nine minutes after the gunman arrived. They didn't enter the classroom the shooter was inside for another 58 minutes," said the report. "Investigators believe this will prove to be a significant development as it indicates they had more than enough firepower and protection to enter that classroom before they actually did."

"Authorities have since developed their most extensive timeline yet since the shooting, in which an 18-year-old armed with an AR-15 walked into the school, killing 19 students and two teachers," said the report. "Much of this new information is expected to be presented at a Texas Senate hearing on Tuesday, the first of two consecutive days at the Capitol where members of the public can address lawmakers."

This comes as federal and state authorities continue to investigate the actions of the police.

Several damning revelations have emerged about the police actions in the Uvalde shooting, including that chief Pete Arredondo, now serving on the city council, did not bring a radio with him when he responded to the scene.