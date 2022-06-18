Uvalde surveillance video shows cops did not try to open door to classroom for 77 minutes: report
The has been another bombshell report about the law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"Surveillance footage shows that police never tried to open a door to two classrooms at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in the 77 minutes between the time a gunman entered the rooms and massacred 21 people and officers finally stormed in and killed him," the San Antonio Express-News reported, citing "a law enforcement source close to the investigation."

After initially repeatedly misleading the public about the police response, authorities have gone silent, leaving the public to find out more though leaks.

"Investigators believe the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at the school on May 24 could not have locked the door to the connected classrooms from the inside, according to the source. All classroom doors at Robb Elementary are designed to lock automatically when they are closed so that the only way to enter from the outside is with a key, the source said. Police might have assumed the door was locked, but the latest evidence suggests it may have been open the whole time, possibly due to a malfunction, the source said," the newspaper reported.

The source said that the entire time, officers had access to a “halligan” that could have been used to open the door even if it was locked.

Uvalde schools police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo said he sought keys to get into the room.

"When a custodian brought a large key ring, Arredondo said he tried dozens of the keys but none worked," the newspaper reported. "But Arredondo was not trying those keys in the door to classrooms 111 and 112, where Ramos was holed up, according to the law enforcement source. Rather, he was trying to locate a master key by using the various keys on doors to other classrooms nearby, the source and the Texas Tribune article said."

