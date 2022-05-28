Some Uvalde citizens are not surprised by criticism of the police  — because of the department's history: report
Screengrab.

There is outrage and heartache in Uvalde as new reporting shows that lives may have been saved had law enforcement in Texas not waited so long to confront the school shooter.

MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart broke down the latest in the timeline of the shooting.

"It took one hour and 17 minutes from the time the shooter entered the school until the door is breached. Parents were reportedly frantically yelling at police to go inside and help their children, some even wanting to go in themselves," he reported. "And during that multiple calls by frightened students were made to 9-1-1, from inside the school. How many children could have been saved in that time?"

For more, Capehart interviewed MSNBC reporter Yasmin Vossoughian, who is in Uvalde.

"This community is up in arms," Vossoughian said.

"They're angry. They're sad. But here's the worst part, Jonathan, they're not surprised," she said.

"And I think that's a question we need to ask, but they're not surprised, at the response of the local police. This communities is not surprised by that, because of the history they have had with these police as well."

Capehart was surprised by how Vossoughian visibly struggled through her report.

"Yasmin, we've known each other a long time. I've never seen you like this, and what you've told us this evening explains why," he said.

"It is inexplicable, this story, that we are all covering, and that you are covering from the ground. I am -- I am speechless," the television anchor said.

Watch the clip below or at this link.

Yasmin Vossoughian www.youtube.com

