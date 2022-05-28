Uvalde shooter threatened to rape girl who rebuffed his sexual advances: report
Salvador Ramos. (Uvalde Police Department)

Yet another mass killer reportedly threatened misogynistic violence after being sexually rebuffed, according to a Friday evening report by CNN on the Uvalde school shooting massacre.

"Salvador Ramos told girls he would rape them, showed off a rifle he bought, and threatened to shoot up schools in livestreams on the social media app Yubo, according to several users who witnessed the threats in recent weeks," CNN reported. "But those users -- all teens -- told CNN that they didn't take him seriously until they saw the news that Ramos had gunned down 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, this week."

According to police, Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before driving the Robb Elementary School.

"During one livestream, Amanda Robbins, 19, said Ramos verbally threatened to break down her door and rape and murder her after she rebuffed his sexual advances. She said she witnessed Ramos threaten other girls with similar 'acts of sexual assault and violence.' Robbins, who said she lives in California and only ever interacted with Ramos online, told CNN she reported him to Yubo several times and blocked his account, but continued seeing him in livestreams making lewd comments," CNN reported.

Robbins was not the only teenager to report a threat of rape.

"Hannah, an 18-year-old Yubo user from Ontario, Canada, said she reported Ramos to Yubo in early April after he threatened to shoot up her school and rape and kill her and her mother during one livestream session. Hannah said Ramos was allowed back on the platform after a temporary ban," the network reported.

Police say nineteen students and two teachers were murdered in the attack.

Read the full report.

SmartNews