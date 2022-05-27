'I'm sorry': Alleged Uvalde shooter’s father apologizes to son’s victims
The father of the alleged 18-year-old who allegedly murdered 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas apologized on Thursday.

"I just want the people to know I’m sorry man, [for] what my son did," Salvador Ramos told The Daily Beast.

“I never expected my son to do something like that,” said. “He should’ve just killed me, you know, instead of doing something like that to someone.”

The Beast interviewed Ramos at his girlfriend's house in Hondo, Texas.

“He dropped out because he said they were bullying him at school because of his clothes,” he said. “He was a quiet person, stuck to himself. He didn't bother nobody. People were always bothering him.”

