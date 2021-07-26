People in Missouri are wearing disguises to secretly get vaccinated: doctor
People in Missouri are reportedly disguising themselves so that their friends and family won't find out that they getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Priscilla Frase of Okarks Healthcare told ABC News that she had seen more than one person in disguise.

"I've had several people come in to get vaccinated who have sort of tried to disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, 'Please, please, please don't let anybody know that I got this vaccine. I don't want my friends to know,'" Frase explained.

According to the report, Okarks Healthcare now offers a "private setting" so that patients can get the vaccine without being seen.

