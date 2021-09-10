COVID vax for children under 12 could come as soon as October: report

The United States may soon hit yet another major milestone in its efforts to vaccinate its citizens against the novel coronavirus.

Reuters reports that American regulators could authorize Pfizer's vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 as soon as the end of October.

"The timeline is based on the expectation that Pfizer, which developed the shot with Germany's BioNTech will have enough data from clinical trials to seek emergency use authorization (EUA) for that age group from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) towards the end of this month," the publication writes. "They anticipate the FDA could make a decision on whether the shot is safe and effective in younger children within three weeks of the EUA submission."

Many parents have been clamoring for vaccines to be authorized for children, as they want their children to be able to go to school with significantly less risk of becoming infected with the virus.