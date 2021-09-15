598 government employees in North Carolina suspended without pay as vaccine mandate kicks in
Anti-vaccination protest (Joseph Prezioso/AFP)

North Carolina's second-most populous county has suspended hundreds of government workers as new vaccine policies go into effect.

"Mecklenburg County has suspended 598 employees without pay for failing to upload results of their weekly COVID-19 test, according to a statement given to Channel 9. These county employees will remain under suspension until they show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test," WSOC-TV reported Wednesday.

County Manager Dena Diorio announced on August 2nd that employees would need show proof of vaccination or weekly negative COVID-19 tests to attend work.

The county released a statement on the unpaid suspensions.

"With approximately 70 percent of all employees vaccinated, Mecklenburg County remains committed to providing a safe work environment for all employees, as well as a safe experience for our customers," the county said. "The County has enacted this process to meet the highest standard of COVID-19 prevention possible."




