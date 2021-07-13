'Killing kids to own the libs': Americans horrified after Tennessee shuts down all child vaccination programs
Sick child with the measles (Shutterstock)

Tennessee Republicans' war against childhood vaccinations reached a new level on Tuesday after Tennessean reported that the state's health department "will halt all adolescent vaccine outreach – not just for coronavirus, but all diseases – amid pressure from Republican state lawmakers."

The halt to child vaccine programs comes just one day after Tennessee's top vaccine official was fired for what she claimed were her efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for teenagers.

That firing came weeks after Republican Tennessee State Rep. Scott Cepicky held a public hearing in which he attacked the department for making fliers encouraging "impressionable" teens to get vaccinated.

The latest move, as reported by Tennessean, will shut down all vaccination drives in public schools and will stop sending "postcards or other notices reminding teenagers to get their second dose of the coronavirus vaccines."

