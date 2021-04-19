Walgreens gave saline instead of coronavirus vaccines in North Carolina: report

North Caronlinians seeking COVID-19 vaccines at one Walgreens received a saline solution instead, according to a new report.
"A Walgreens pharmacy in Monroe gave a small number of people an injection of saline instead of a COVID-19 vaccine last month, the company said Monday. Erin Loverher, a Walgreens spokesperson, said 22 people at one location were affected by the mix-up on March 20 at the pharmacy and were scheduled to receive their second shot over the past weekend," WSOC-TV reported Monday.
"She noted pharmacists sometimes use saline solutions during training and that there is no reason to believe anyone injected was harmed. Walgreens is investigating what went wrong, reviewing its processes and is working to prevent similar incidents from taking place in the future," the station reported.