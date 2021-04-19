Walgreens gave saline instead of coronavirus vaccines in North Carolina: report

"On Friday, the government sued Roger Stone and his wife Nydia in the Southern District of Florida claiming almost $2 million dollars in unpaid taxes and penalties, a suit which Stone was quick to characterize as harassment by evil Deep State Democrats," wrote Dye. "'This is yet another example of the Democrats weaponizing the Justice Department in violation of the rule of law,' Stone said Friday night. 'I will fight these politically motivated charges and I will prevail again.' Which is a bit confusing, since the last time he 'prevailed' by getting a presidential pardon after being convicted by a jury of his peers."

The other reason it's hard to take Stone seriously, noted Dye, is that Stone has already admitted to the tax liabilities he's being sued over.

"In May of 2017, he entered into an agreement with the IRS to start chipping away at $1.5 million in unpaid taxes through monthly payments of $19,485," wrote Dye. "It was only after he got indicted in 2019 for lying to Congress that he quit paying. That was right about the time he 'sold' his personal residence to a family trust. Only the family trust had no assets, so it needed an infusion of cash from an LLC of which Stone, his wife, and his son were the only members and which the family used as a clearinghouse for personal bills."

This arrangement, according to the IRS, was a "sham transaction" to "shield their personal income from enforced collection and fund a lavish lifestyle."

"In the end, Stone got a full pardon in December of 2020 for all his convictions," wrote Dye. "But his old buddy Donald Trump failed to do anything about the tax case, so now the OG ratf*cker may be SOL. You love to see it."

You can read more here.