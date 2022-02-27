'Human garbage': J.D. Vance blasted for saying he's 'sick' of being told to care about Ukrainian suffering

Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance came under fire Saturday after saying he's "sick" of being told to care about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



"I've gotten a lot of flak in the last week because I had the audacity to suggest that before our leaders obsess over a Ukrainian and Russian border 6,000 miles away, maybe they ought to guarantee the sovereignty of their own country and their own border first," Vance said during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando. "I’m sick of being told that we have to care more about people 6,000 miles away than we do people like my mom."

Vance's mother, Bev, was a central character in his Hillbilly Elegy book, which documented her struggles with drug addiction.

Last week, Vance told Trump adviser's Steve Bannon's podcast, “I gotta be honest with you, I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine…I do care about the fact that in my community right now the leading cause of death among 18-45 year olds is Mexican fentanyl that’s coming across the southern border.”

But the Senate hopeful appeared to later backpedal, instead using the Ukraine invasion as an opportunity to bash President Joe Biden and praise former president Donald Trump.

