Russian official slips up: Bucha's dead bodies 'never existed before Russian troops arrived'
YouTube/screen grab

Russian United Nations Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia mistakenly admitted this week that dead bodies that were seen in the streets of one Ukrainian city "never existed before Russian troops arrived."

During a Monday press conference, Nebenzia was asked about allegations of Russian atrocities in Bucha.

"If you look carefully at what you see in Bucha about the corpses that lie on the streets that never existed before the Russian troops arrived," Nebenzia said before correcting himself.

"Before they left," he continued. "And suddenly they appear on the streets lying on the roads one-by-one right and left."

Nebenzia insisted throughout the press conference that Ukraine is staging false flag attacks and blaming Russia for war crimes. But satellite images gathered before Russian troops withdrew from Bucha show dead bodies in the streets.

Watch the video below.

SmartNews Video