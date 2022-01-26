Venezuelan human rights abuses raise concerns for UN council

Carolina Cabral/Getty Images North America/TNS
Venezuela’s government tried to defend itself Tuesday at a United Nations human-rights session, saying international sanctions are to blame for its social problems, but the argument was buried under the repeated concerns voiced by member countries about the claims of torture, arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killings taking place in the South American country. Talking via video before the U.N.’s Human Rights Council, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez assured members that her country has made progress in protecting the rights and freedoms of its population, before accusing the United...